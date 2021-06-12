In an interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors TV, Nicole Kidman revealed to Chris Rock that Being the Ricardos, the film that just finished shooting playing Lucille Ball, will not be a remake of the show I love lucy, nor a biography of the great comedian.

Nor, it seems, will be a comedy. “It will address some serious issues,” said the Oscar winner for The hours.

Those who were around Nicole’s neck were the fans of Lucille Ball, an actress who was tremendously popular not only in the United States, and if there was a possible comparison with our country, it would be something like Niní Marshall in that it was the same famous, respected, loved and admired.

Unbelievably, the actress from Moulin Rouge! have no experience in comedy. Well Nicole did the remake of Bewitched, another successful sitcom, but after I love lucy, and you can see that he was scared – the film was a mess – and he moved away from the genre, he did not try again as a protagonist.

Lucille Ball and Nicole Kidman. The film will focus on one week of filming “I love Lucy.” Photos Clarín Archive

But Being the Ricardos it is definitely not a comedy.

“The weird thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the show I love lucyAnd it’s not like that, “Kidman says now.” It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s actually very deep. “



Lucille Ball, in full swing of the sitcom, in the mid-1950s. Photo Clarín Archive

Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, the husband of Lucille, a Cuban musician who found it difficult to make his way in Hollywood.

Kidman then explains some of the landmarks the movie will explore. “She was a pioneer. She formed her own production company. Desi was Cuban and Lucille had to fight for him to appear on the show. They had so many things in their marriage that are so relevant today, and what she was also with. dealing in terms of everything that artists face, where you go up against big corporations. And then you say, ‘It can’t be, this is art.



Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, her Cuban husband. Photos Clarín Archive

Aaron Sorkin, winner of his only Oscar ten years ago for the screenplay of Social network, and the big loser this year from the Academy Awards with The Chicago 7 trial (6 nominations, no statuettes), wrote the script and directs the film.

Amazon Studios has not yet announced a possible release date, but it could well be towards the end of the year, to approach the season of nominations for the awards in Hollywood. The film is currently in post-production.



Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in the 1956 “I Love Lucy” Christmas Special. AP Photo

In April, a set photograph of Kidman as Ball went viral, showing her in a red wig and a green dress reminiscent of what Lucy Ricardo looked like.

But it seems that in addition to putting up with the attacks on social media, Kidman had a tougher job: mastering Ball’s voice. “I’ve had to put in an enormous amount of time, because Lucille has a very particular way of speaking,” says Kidman. “I’m out of my comfort zone right now. I’m in free fall. “



Antecedent. Nicole and Will Ferrell in the failed remake of the series “Bewitched” (2005).

When it was announced that Kidman would replace Cate Blanchett, the one chosen in the first place, it was Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the couple, who came to defend her on Facebook.

“It’s the story of the two of them, how they met, what went well with the show and what went wrong, their relationship and love story. Sorkin centered the plot on a week of filming I Love Lucy that included meetings and rehearsals, and he did a wonderful job bringing these characters to life. It is a clipping of their trajectories and not the complete story. It is not a biopic. It’s about these two people and some of the extraordinary experiences they shared ”, summarized Arnaz.



The two couples. Lucille and Desi, and Vivian Vance and William Frawley in “I want Lucy.” Photo Clarín Archive

Ah, she and her brother Desi Arnaz, Jr. are the producers of the film …

The Serie

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were married for two decades, from 1940 to 1960. It was almost when the sitcom finished airing, of which 181 episodes were seen.

On I love lucy -Each episode lasted half an hour- she played Lucy Ricardo, a traditional housewife from the American way of life, from black and white TV, and Desi was Ricky Ricardo, a Cuban conductor.



Lucille, for March 1987. Ball passed away in 1989, at the age of 77. AP Photo

The basis of the comedy were the relationships between the two characters, with their contradictions, their disagreements and their boundless infatuation.

It was an unprecedented success, especially in the United States.

And the movie

As we said, Being the Ricardos (or Being the Ricardos, but who knows how they title it for South America; do not rule out the name of Lucille Ball in the title) takes place during a week of filming of the series.

It starts on a Monday, with the typical reading of the script by the members of the cast, until the recording in front of the cameras and with a live audience, in the stands of the television studio, on Friday.



Writer / director Aaron Sorkin talks to Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of “The Chicago 7 Trial.” Netflix photo

But not everything will be laughter -not even recorded-, because there will be frictions and situations will arise that could end the marriage and / or their careers.

Aaron Sorkin himself announced that in the film there will be extensive flashbacks to delve into the relationship between Lucille and Desi.

In the cast of Being the ricardos Also featured are JK Simmons (Oscar winner for Whiplash) and Nina Arianda (Stan Laurel’s wife in Stan & Ollie, on The fat and the skinny, premiered in Argentina in streaming by Flow) playing William Frawley and Vivian Vance, the other stable couple in the series.