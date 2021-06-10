In the midst of the refusal of Buenos Aires officials to the demand of the national government to close the schools in the City of Buenos Aires again, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, linked the unwavering position of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta with his “will to be president”.

In this sense, the official did not hesitate to affirm that “the debate over the presence in schools was used in political terms“.

“We observed a Larreta that, in an electoral year, in which raised his will to be president, abandoned the responsibility of combining the right to education with health care. Governing implies assuming costs, “he said in dialogue with C5N.

Meanwhile, one of the options that the City is analyzing to implement starting next week is a full presence for first and second year students, who are now in bimodality, while third year students onwards, who are now out of school, would leave virtuality to move to bimodality.

The other option is the one that Minister Soledad Acuña already let know this Tuesday in journalistic statements. It would be to incorporate the older students into a bimodal scheme, leave the younger ones as they are now, and then they remain all secondary students with this mixed education scheme.

News in development.

DB