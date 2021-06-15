The Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, reported that almost a million students stopped studying during 2020 and that, with the aim of reversing this worrying scenario, a program called Accompany was launched.

“The national evaluation of pedagogical continuity carried out by the Government confirmed that during 2020, almost 10 percent of the students had little or no contact with schools. That percentage represents almost a million young people, “the official explained in an interview with TN.

And he added: “We are developing a program called Accompany and that will try to go find the boys who dropped out of school, for them to come back“.

On the other hand, he explained that “you cannot talk about virtual education when there is this reality of inequality“, which” always was, but which was strengthened as a result of the pandemic “of coronavirus.

“Virtuality demands the use of technology by teachers and students. Therefore, we are investing more than 20 billion pesos in the computer manufacturing with companies on Argentine soil. In addition, we strengthened the Progresar scholarships, “he said.

Regarding the strong clashes between the Government and the City of Buenos Aires regarding the return to schools, Trotta argued that “presence should not be a discussion frame“, since there are” objective indicators “for this.

“That are science and epidemiological reality and sanitary those that establish when the presence will return “, sentenced.

It is that sense, he explained: “Our decision as an educational system is that the presence will return in any minimum territory that we can establish that these two conditions are met: one incidence rate less than 500 infections and one intensive care bed occupancy less than 80% “.

In addition, he assured that “Argentina is experiencing a process of improvement in indicators, which makes us hope that every week localities and districts will be added to the presence “.

Finally, he clarified that “there is no discrimination policy“in the selection of which zones will recover the attendance of the students to the schools.

“I heard former President Mauricio Macri say that classes should return throughout the Province. But there are different epidemiological realities. We are going to return only where the health reality allows it, “he closed.

