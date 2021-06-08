The leader of Juntos por el Cambio and former national deputy, Nicolás Massot, reported to the Justice that he was intimidated and persecuted by an official of the municipality of Tigre.

The former head of the PRO bloc in the Lower House attributed it to his public willingness to “work politically.” in that district.

As recorded in the complaint – to which he agreed Clarín on the night of this Monday- the incident denounced by Massot occurred last Friday, May 28.

“That day, at approximately 10.15 / 10.20 in the morning, I was circulating aboard my vehicle along Avenida Juan Domingo Perón (Route 197) with the windows closed “, the judicial text begins.

It continues, always in Massot’s words: “Suddenly […] I noticed that a gray car, Volkswagen brand, got next to my car, rolled down its window and looking at me started screaming, without clearly understanding at that moment what he was saying “.

“At that moment,” he continued, “when he noticed that the person was Daniel Chiliutti, whom I know physiognomically for being an official of the Municipality of Tigre, I lowered my window, and I could hear with all clarity that in a very high and notoriously intimidating tone he said to me ‘you don’t know what you’re doing ‘,’ get better advice ‘,’you will see where you are getting, I am Daniel Chiliutti “.

According to the complaint, while this dialogue was taking place, the official said “he kept locking up with his car at all times”.

“Given this, I tried several times to accelerate my walk to avoid his intimidation, but each time he did it he accelerated his march even more. As we were approaching the roundabout that is in front of the ‘COT’, since clearly the maneuver that made the denounced it was dangerous too, and that if I could not evade it, my car was going to crash for not being able to turn as it should, I accelerated my march even more to save my life and that of possible third parties and I managed to evade it quickly, “Massot told Justice.

The leader finally considered that he lived “serious intimidation” and what was “without a doubt threatenor”.

“Although he did not state what specific actions he would take, he did make it very clear that since he was Daniel Chiliutti, I ‘was going to know where I was getting into’,” he concluded in his presentation on what his alleged assailant told him.

In dialogue with Clarion, Massot assured that, after transcending his complaint, they contacted him from the municipality. “They contacted the municipality of Tigre and told me that they would ask for the videos and, if the fact is verified, would take action“, he revealed.

DS