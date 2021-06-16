The general manager of the Bank of Production (Banpro) of Nicaragua, Luis Alberto Rivas Anduray, It was detained for on Tuesday night under the accusation of “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs” and “requesting military interventions” against the government of Sandinista Daniel Ortega.

In a statement, the police led by Francisco Díaz, the president’s father-in-law, indicated that the financier is being investigated “for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, and request military interventions“.

Also for “organizing with financing from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization; propose and manage economic, commercial and financial operations blockades against the country and its institutions; demand, exalt and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua. and its citizens, and injure the supreme interests of the nation. “

The Police explained that it bases its accusation on the Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination for Peace, approved by the National Assembly, with a Sandinista majority, last December.

The arrests of opponents are given in the absence of five months for the Nicaraguan general elections, which will be held on November 7, in which Ortega, in power since 2007, seeks a new reelection.

Meanwhile, the apprehension of the banker, the first non-political detainee, occurs on the same day that 26 of the 34 countries that make up the Organization of American States (OAS) demanded the Nicaraguan president the “immediate” release of several opposition political leaders, including four presidential candidates who were arrested so far. this month.

Along with Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Dominica, Argentina is one of the countries that refrained from condemning the arbitrary detention by the Ortega government of 13 political leaders and presidential candidates.

After casting his vote of abstention, the Argentine ambassador to the OAS, Carlos Raimundi, read a joint statement between our country and Mexico in which they expressed their “concern about events recently occurred in Nicaragua “.

However, they added that they do not “agree with the countries that, far from supporting the normal development of democratic institutions, set aside the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs“and the” pretense of imposing guidelines from outside or from unduly prejudge the development of electoral processes “.

In this way, the government of Alberto Fernández makes another decision that clashes with Human Rights, after weeks ago withdrew its support for the lawsuit against the Nicolás Maduro regime, for crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

Protests in front of the OAS headquarters for arbitrary detentions in Nicaragua. Photo Lenin Nolly / EFE

First banker arrested

Rivas Anduray is general manager of Banpro, which belongs to the Promerica financial group, a private company founded on November 11, 1991 with the purpose of intermediating deposits from the public to invest in a wide variety of businesses in the productive and service sectors, to serve as a development agent for the country.

In that financial institution, the traffic fine payments are made, attached to the National Police, the State pays the payroll and the pension to retirees, among others.

The Banpro, whose president is the Nicaraguan businessman Ramiro Ortiz Mayorga, not yet pronounced about the arrest of its CEO.

List of detained opponents

The Police also keep under arrest the presidential candidates of the opposition Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García.

In addition, the former head of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep) José Adán Aguerri, former vice chancellors José Pallais and Víctor Hugo Tinoco, the historic former Sandinista guerrillas Dora María Téllez and Hugo Torres, four opposition activists, and two former collaborators of a NGO that were in the last two weeks under the accusation of various crimes.

