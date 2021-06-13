Since Saturday night, four critics of the Government of President Daniel Ortega have been detained by the Nicaraguan Police, and more than ten politicians have already been arrested, with four candidates for the Presidency. The president is carrying out selective arrests as a tactic for his reelection in the elections next November.

The wave of arbitrary arrests of opponents in Nicaragua continues. With just five months to go until the presidential elections in the country, which will be held on November 7, the persecution against opposition leaders and those opposed to the government of President Daniel Ortega increases.

In just ten days, the Nicaraguan authorities have arrested more than ten opponents, four of them aspiring to the Presidency, now disqualified from office. The day of arrests this weekend began on Saturday night with the arrest of Daysi Tamara Dávila by the Police, when she was in the presence of her young daughter.

Dávila is an active member of the political council of the Blue and White National Unity, formed during the repression against the mass demonstrations in 2018. The Nicaraguan woman has also actively participated in Unamos, the movement made up of former Sandinistas who reject Ortega’s authoritarian policies.

The new Government Law 1055 protects arrests

“She is being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs and requesting military interventions,” argued the uniformed officers about her arrest, protected under a new Law 1055 that qualifies any support as treason. to sanctions against government officials.

According to the police statement, Dávila is also being singled out for “demanding, exalting and applauding the imposition of sanctions against the State of Nicaragua and its citizens, and harming the supreme interests of the nation,” in reference to the latest sanctions imposed by the United States. on senior officials of the Ortega Administration.

The climate in the Central American nation resembles a witch hunt, led by the chief executive against, not only opponents, but any critic of his government. “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every sense,” stressed former Sandinista general and dissident Hugo Torres.

Three critics of the Government and political leaders arrested

This Sunday, the Blue and White National Unity body declared itself a “permanent emergency in the face of the onslaught against our leadership and that of other organizations in Nicaragua,” according to the agency’s statement.

Along with Dávila, the repression also led to the arrest of another prominent Sandinista dissident, Dora María Téllez, and the arrest of opposition leader Ana Margarita Vijil. Early in the morning, according to local media, several police patrols surrounded the property where they were, introduced a drone and later raided their homes, capturing both opponents.

Vijil denounced on Twitter, shortly before his arrest, the police presence in the vicinity of his home: “Possibly it is an imminent raid, this video would come out in the event that they detain me illegally. We continue in the fight, this is part of the process to get out of Daniel Ortega “.

🔴 WE DENOUNCE that Suyen Barahona has been detained at noon by the national police at her home. Your home is currently being raided at this time. We demand his immediate release and respect for his physical integrity.#SOSNicaragua #SOSLibertadYa pic.twitter.com/HobI1gnVtx – MonitoringAzulyBlanco (@AzulyMonitoreo) June 13, 2021



Later, the Unión Democrática Renovadora (Unamos) party, formerly known as the Movimiento Renovador Sandinista (MRS), also denounced the arrest of Suyen Barahonda, its president.

The three opposition women were arrested during the morning of this Sunday, June 13. Regarding the last arrest, the Police argued that Barahonda tried to undermine the independence and sovereignty of the nation, as well as “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, requesting military interventions and organizing with foreign funding.” A repeated argument and protected by the regulations of the Government.

Condemnation and concern by the IACHR

President Daniel Ortega is seeking reelection next November, after almost 15 years in office, and for this he is pursuing any dissident voice. “The ‘Orteguismo’ tramples every day the constitutional human rights of all Nicaraguans. We are all under permanent threat from the ‘regime’, with our rights confiscated and under permanent siege,” says Unamos.

Faced with these facts, a large part of the international community has launched its sentences and sanctions on the members of the Nicaraguan State. This Sunday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed its concern via Twitter: “In the framework of the repressive intensification, the IACHR urges the State of Nicaragua to immediately release the detained persons and stop the attacks on public liberties and, particularly, the exercise of political rights in the country “.

With EFE, Reuters and local media