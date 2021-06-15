PSG has shared on their social networks their new advertising campaign for ALL – Accor Live Limitless, one of the main sponsors of the French club, and which stars some of the team’s stars. So far everything normal if not for the humorous game that surrounds the video between the holiday destination and the possible destination of the players for the next season.
In the campaign the players prepare their summer move. Neymar and Marco Verratti are looking for their ideal destination and in the search of the Brazilian Barcelona appears, and in the Italian Manchester, the clubs with which they have been linked in the transfer market.
The other stars of the squad such as Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María and Presnel Kimpembe are looking for their teammates due to the possibility that they have changed teams … but they are on vacation from the Bahamas and the Maldives.
More than one fan has not been amused that it is played like this with Neymar and Barcelona since the rumors about his possible return to the Camp Nou is a very sensitive issue. But at the end of the day it is a humorous advertising campaign and should not be understood as a provocation towards Barcelona fans, rather the other way around. Surely more than one PSG supporter has put their hands at their heads seeing how Barcelona appears in the ideal destinations of the Brazilians.
PSG does not need to provoke Barcelona with Neymar since since Laporta returned to the Barça presidency, his transfer policy has followed a very different line, that of zero cost, and that with the Brazilian is something impossible.
Of the five protagonists of the advertising campaign, only Keylor Navas can enjoy his summer move since Neymar and Di María are competing in the America’s Cup and Verratti and Kimpembe in the Eurocup.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply