Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will not be in the Olympic Games by decision of PSG. The Parisian club announced that it will not give up its players for Tokyo 2020, arguing that this competition is not regulated by FIFA and therefore is not official.
Marquinhos, Colin Dagba and Arnaud Kalimuendo were also in the plans of Brazil and France, but by decision of Paris Saint-Germain these players will also rest before the start of the new season. Anyway, there could be news regarding Mbappé.
Thinking about the renewal of the French footballer and figure of the Parisian team, there would be an exception in order to bring the parties closer together and generate affinity in pursuit of a contract extension of the 22-year-old. Mbappé was never at the Olympics and, according to L’Equipe, this opportunity would interest you.
While, Neymar is the current champion with Brazil. He obtained the gold medal in Rio 2016 and was a figure scoring his team’s goal in regular time (1-1 with Germany) and the decisive penalty that sentenced glory for him Scratch and his first gold medal in history. On this occasion, he will not be present looking for the two-time Olympic championship.
