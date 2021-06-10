In the latest polls, the Union is increasingly outrunning the Greens. Meanwhile, the approval of Annalena Baerbock is also falling, Armin Laschet is now also well ahead of her.

Berlin – Last month the Union had lost its top position to the Greens, now the CDU and CSU are in the polls ARD and ZDF again in front. If there were general elections on Sunday, the Union would be loud ZDF-Political barometer currently at 28 percent. That is 5 percentage points more than in the previous month. The Greens * would be 22 percent. After the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt *, the mood turned again in favor of the Union and against the Greens. The SPD * increases by one point to 15 percent. AfD * (11) and Linke * (7) remain unchanged. The FDP * climbs by one point to 10 percent.

Also the new one published on Thursday ARD-The German trend now sees the Union clearly ahead of the Greens. According to the polling institute infratest dimap, the CDU / CSU have gained 5 percentage points to 28 percent compared to May. The Greens have lost 6 percentage points to 20 percent. The SPD would have remained unchanged at 14 percent if there were parliamentary elections on Sunday. The AfD remains at 12 percent. The FDP also comes to this value, gaining one percentage point. The left also improves by one point to 7 percent.

Greens in the polls low: Baerbock is also losing approval

Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * can also clearly make up ground in the question of the German trend for direct election of the Federal Chancellor. 29 percent would choose the CDU boss, an increase of 8 percentage points compared to the previous survey. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz * also increases and comes to 26 percent (+5). The Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * clearly loses here, 16 percent would still choose her, a minus of 12 percentage points.

in the ZDF-Political barometers, after 43 percent in May, now only 28 percent think Baerbock is suitable as Chancellor, 64 percent doubt it. Laschet think 43 percent are suitable for Chancellor (May: 37 percent), 49 percent are not. SPD chancellor candidate Scholz is in the lead with 48 percent who consider him suitable for the Chancellery, 45 percent do not see it that way.

Election polls are generally always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. Infratest dimap names the ARD-Germany trend a margin of error between 2 and 3 percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election. (fmü / dpa)