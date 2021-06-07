ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

In Thuringia, the AfD and two CDU MPs are calling for the head of the protection of the constitution to be kicked out. He had accused Hans-Georg Maaßen of “anti-Semitic stereotypes”.

Erfurt / Magdeburg – An interview with the Thuringian constitution protection chief Stephan Kramer leads to a fraternization between the AfD * parliamentary group and two CDU * members of the parliament. They are calling for Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD *) to dismiss the head of the authorities.

This was preceded by a conversation between Kramer and him Daily mirror, in which he accused the South Thuringian CDU Bundestag candidate Hans-Georg Maaßen of using “classic anti-Semitic stereotypes” and using “ambiguous terms”. Such is already known from the Thuringian AfD boss Björn Höcke * or from AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland and “a popular method of the new right”.

The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution compares Maassen with Höcke: “No longer wearable”

The critics in the AfD and CDU are now making serious allegations against Kramer. In the CDU, there are the two South Thuringian state parliament members Michael Heym and Henry Worm. Heym said according to the broadcaster MDRAs the head of such a sensitive state authority, Kramer has to maintain political neutrality. Either the Thuringian Minister of the Interior Georg Maier no longer has his highest constitutional protector under control or benevolently approves of his activities for election campaign purposes. “After a chain of misconduct, Kramer is no longer sustainable. Interior Minister Maier has to fire him, ”said Heym.

Worm, in turn, said that Kramer’s interpretations were out of thin air and demonstrated his unsuitability as head of the protection of the constitution.

The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution compares Maassen with Höcke – “I finally have to take his slouch hat”

For the AfD, country chief Höcke is vehement criticism. He said so the reports MDR, Kramer is once again proving that he “cannot hold the political tide” and is abusing his office to intervene in day-to-day politics. If Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) and Interior Minister Maier do not dismiss him immediately, “they willfully damage the reputation of the Free State of Thuringia. Kramer finally has to take his slouch hat! ”

Baerbock attacked with ACAB tweet: Union leadership distances itself from Maaßen

Maassen only sparked a wave of indignation over the weekend. In a tweet from Saturday *, June 5th, he made a connection between the first letters of the full name of the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * and the acronym of a defamatory slogan. “Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock = ACAB = All Cops Are Bastards. Coincidence or cipher? ”He writes on the social network. The background to this is a request by Baerbock for an investigation into right-wing extremist activities in German security authorities.

Criticism of measures is now growing in the Union. “I actually find him a burden in the election campaign,” said CSU * General Secretary Markus Blume on Sunday in the pictureBroadcast “The Right Questions”. Reiner Haseloff (CDU), winner of the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt *, said on Sunday evening in the broadcast Picture live, those “who represent difficult people in East Germany, they all come from the West”. Maassen was also “not socialized with us.” He called for “a political culture to be cultivated again that avoids certain failures”.

Baerbock attacked with ACAB tweet: Maaßen backs down

In the “Berlin Round” of ARD for the election in Saxony-Anhalt, the Greens parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt named Maassen’s tweet as an example of how in the federal election campaign “the only woman in the race is being hit”, with accusations “far below the belt”. This discourages many other women from even wanting to play a role in politics. CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said: “This tweet is impossible, unspeakable. That is not our level either, not my level. “

Maaßen now seems to break away from his tweet. He claims he wasn't serious. "That was an ironic tweet," he said in the pictureBroadcast "The Right Questions".

