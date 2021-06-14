Newspapers from home and abroad reported mainly positive on Monday about the European Championship opening game of the Orange against Ukraine. The Dutch national team recorded a 3-2 victory in the final phase on Sunday evening. Media describes the match as “a dream night” and a reminder of “all that is great about football”.

With this victory, the eighth finals are already close, according to de Volkskrant. The newspaper particularly praises the players Denzel Dumfries and Wout Weghorst – two ‘mourners’ and ‘workers with coal dust at their feet’. The newspaper does not fully understand the position and tactics of national coach Frank de Boer, but considers the victory due to the same strategy partly a tribute to him, as well as to Dumfries and Weghorst.

De Boer’s system of five defenders, three midfielders and two attackers has been criticized before. On Saturday morning, a small plane with a banner “Frank, just 4-3-3” flew over the training field in Zeist. After the win you don’t hear about it anymore, according to the General Newspaper Monday. “There is still enough to criticize about this Orange, but the road to group victory is open for the time being.”

Also The Telegraph reports on Monday praising the opening game and describing it as “a dream evening”. Applauded from the stands by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, “Orange has booked a royal victory over Ukraine in the most insane European Championship match so far”.

Abroad

Foreign newspapers are no less positive about the Netherlands-Ukraine match. According to the BBC the game recalled “everything that is great about football.” The broadcaster writes that the victory of the Netherlands over Ukraine was exactly what the tournament needed, referring to the resuscitation of Danish football player Christian Eriksen on the field on Saturday evening. Something to celebrate and enjoy after a harrowing 36 hours for European football.

The Guardian is as laudable as the BBC. The British newspaper calls it “undoubtedly the best match” of the European Championship so far this year and “an ideal start” for the Netherlands. “The pulsating, five-goal second half lit up the third day of the tournament.”

The Belgian newspaper The last news describes the victory of the Netherlands as “a heroic victory in a spectacular match”, with a final phase that was “crazy”. “For 75 minutes, the Netherlands seemed to be making a statement. Orange walked over Ukraine at times. Still, it gave away a 2-0 lead in four minutes and then won the match via Dumfries in the final phase.”

German newspapers write about the enthusiasm of the spectators in the Johan Cruyff stadium, among other things. Although three times fewer supporters were allowed due to the corona measures, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung “three times as much noise.” “If this stadium had been full, the sound would have been heard as far as the Ukraine.” picture describes, among other things, the “exuberant” cheering of King Willem-Alexander in the stands. “After the 3-2 he is difficult to keep calm and he clenches both fists.”

