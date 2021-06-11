New York University Abu Dhabi revealed the results of a study conducted under the supervision of Youssef Edgdour, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology at the university, and in cooperation with researchers from the National Center for Research and Training on Malaria in Burkina Faso, which led to the discovery of a new mechanism responsible for changing the body’s immune response to malaria infection.

The study was based on the largest set of metabolic data obtained from blood samples of African children from different ethnic groups before and after infection with malaria. The study contributed to understanding the molecular mechanisms affected during malaria infection, and demonstrated the importance of studying ethnic differences in response to infection in clarifying the sources of susceptibility to or resistance to malaria. The study, which was published in the journal Nature Metabolism, entitled “The Effect of Metabolic Disorders on the Acquired Immunity to Malaria in Humans,” provides valuable new information in this field.

Youssef Edgdour said that the comparison between the ethnic groups indicates the existence of a basic molecular mechanism that determines the course and outcome of infection in children. For his part, Wael Abd Rabbo, first author of the research paper, stressed that these findings will change our understanding of how to develop better treatments for malaria and enhance the response of different ethnic groups to vaccines.

For his part, Issiaka Solama, the lead researcher in the medical team in Burkina Faso, said that these results demonstrate the importance of taking ethnic diversity into account in our studies to better understand the mechanisms of disease.