One of the ‘surprises’ of Square enix during his presentation of E3 2021 it was without a doubt the game Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy. The fact that it was a title without services and ‘direct’, made many good, however, the notoriety fell on Gamora and its design.

Many social media users took the opportunity to say that Gamora looked great in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, almost to the point of already putting her in the position of a new ‘waifu’ for the fandom of this Square Enix interpretation of the story. of the House of Ideas.

However, Gamora is the adoptive daughter of Thanos and is trained by the Mad Titan to get the Infinity Gems. This character in the comics certainly has a busy life because he has to kill an evil version of Adam warlock.

Being a key character in the comics of Guardians of the galaxy and the MCU movies, it was a fact that we would see her in video games, however, her appearance is the one that most caught the attention of the fan’s eye.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora is the waifu of fans on social networks

Maybe the game of Guardians of the Galaxy is focused on you using Peter Quill as the main character, however, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the rest of the Milano’s crew.

That’s where it appears Gamora and the comments about his form in this game developed by Eidos Montreal is really interesting, it even reaches passionate degrees.

People on social media are happy with how Gamora looks in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and this may be a chance for many to admire her even more.

Well, there are those who say that it is the red hair that gave Gamora the first hook to fall in love with her.

What do you think of this topic? Are you also a fan of what Gamora looks like in this Eidos Montreal game? Do not stop sharing your opinion through our social media.



