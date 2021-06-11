1982. The Malvinas War ends and the English army sends a 32-year-old officer, named Geoffrey Cardozo, to collaborate with the troops there. But Cardozo encounters something unexpected: Argentine bodies were still scattered on the battlefield. This is how they entrust him to build a cemetery. “Exercising a funeral service for which he had no training, he collected unburied corpses, exhumed the buried ones, searched uniforms for documents, cards, identification plates: the traces of the elusive identity. He managed to collect 230 bodies, but 122 of them – the remainder silent, without plates or documentation – remained unidentified. He moved them to the cemetery. He wrapped them in three bags, and on the last one he wrote in indelible ink the name of the place where they had been found ”. That’s where this story begins. That of The other war (Anagram).

Darwin Argentine cemetery, in the Falkland Islands where relatives of the fallen now identified pay homage to their loved ones.

The narrating voice of Leila Guerriero reconstructs a story that at times is even implausible, even in a place where many times the present seems to happen on a whim. Stage? A photo that is already an icon: Darwin’s cemetery. That rectangle of white crosses that seems to always be defying the sky. What very few know is what lies behind that scenario and this book tells, a story with so many folds as protagonists, that Guerriero’s pen – despite being a little more faded on this occasion when compared with others of her texts – she knows how to solve in their complexity, through the voice of those who lived it with numerous interviews and an investigation that is amalgamated in a genre that the Argentine journalist knows well: the chronicle.

This is how in the meeting with relatives of survivors, businessmen, members of the Forensic Anthropology Team and officials, the book reconstructs what could be summarized as the struggle that ex-combatant Julio Aro undertook to continue Cardozo’s work and identify the remains of Argentine soldiers buried on the islands. A short story, a tiny piece of reality but one that contains a national drama that even transcends the war itself.



Leila Guerriero reconstructs the origins of the Darwin cemetery, in Malvinas. (Photo Lucia Merle)

Once again, there they are. The dead. For a country that boasts of little amnesia, the relationship with his dead has been a bit problematic. Here are some examples. On June 16, 1955, 29 bombs fell on the city. They leave more than 300 dead and 790 wounded. There are no official figures yet. On June 20, 1973, the return of Perón, after being banned for 18 years, became a massacre. To this day the final number of victims is not known.

History is inhabited by dead people who, from their anomie, continue without acknowledging those responsible; dead that feed a kind of spectral prologue that years later the dictatorship turns into a formula for the rationalization of terror. There will no longer be dead, there will be disappeared. And this time the number will become a public debate.

The Malvinas case is a bit different, perhaps because wars force a quantification. According to current records, the total of dead amounted to 649 and 237 were buried in the Darwin Cemetery. However, as Guerriero exposes here, his bones were an enigma for years; or what is more precise, a problem, a denied truth summarized in a semantic question. You cannot repatriate what is on your own soil.



A woman visits the Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War are buried. Photo taken on May 16, 2018. REUTERS / Marcos Brindicci.

Think The other war it is about that, about capturing that other dimension invisible for years but what is more interesting –although it may not be the original objective of the author– the causes and conditions that still go through that silence, summarized in that image captured with its unquestionable prose: “Six hundred and forty-nine Argentine soldiers and officers died in combat. The name of more than a hundred of them took thirty-five years to be sculpted. Not in the big story but on a tombstone (…) From a cemetery almost always alone, the dead radiated deaths that were already much longer than their lives ”.