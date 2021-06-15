Where do I get the “assumption”, they ask me, about the debacle that the public libraries of León have with this consecutive public administration from 2015 to date. And why, they insist, I hold the municipal president Héctor López Santillana responsible for this ruin. I will begin by saying that the mentions made already have a relationship of trust with respect to public policy and therefore deserve an answer in these terms, since “cultural agents know in depth the territory and the needs of its inhabitants.”

Therefore, we have to consider “three fundamental elements in the cultural life of the municipality: the territory and its cultural heritage, the cultural agents and their actions, and the public policies created from their recognition.” In other words, if the initiatives and policies contribute to the development and well-being of those of us who live in León, we will detonate the much desired Knowledge Society.

Here we enter fully into the chapter of good practices that are largely translated into the well-being of all and where, if we have enough information, it allows us to “generate diagnoses as a basis for defining public policies from the local government, since this is the institution that has the attributions and powers to implement programs that influence and, in the best of cases, help solve problems and meet public needs ”.

In the case of the Public Libraries Network of León during the municipal administration 2012-2015, a diagnosis was generated that showed, not only the physical state but the importance of reconsidering its vocation, given in the General Law of Libraries (1988), as institution to offer information, entertainment and knowledge through reading. This in opposition to the past administrations who changed only the letterhead to the Libraries Directorate for the ostensible nickname of “Directorate for the Promotion of Books and Reading” (2006-2009) – they spoke of “Municipal Library Centers” – and long before they wanted to turn them into Knowledge Centers (2000-2003) under the argument that computers would be imposed on the book.

That review yielded a Work Plan (2013-2015) whose general objective consisted in: “Developing the library infrastructure of the Municipal Network, through the construction, equipment, rehabilitation and maintenance, as well as bibliographic and digital support, together with the formation and qualification of the personnel ”. The incentive of that plan was to position the public policy on Book Promotion and Reading Promotion issued by the mayor on the occasion of National Book Day, November 12 (2012), reiterated on the 30th Anniversary of the Ignacio García Téllez Library, December 13 and, condensed, in the Government Program 2012-2015.

There was then a new vision for a new action. But work came co-la-bo-ra-ti-vo and finished with everything.

To be continue…

Juan Carlos Porras