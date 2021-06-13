Through the page Footy headlines, the leak of the official away jersey of the national team was announced. USA by Nike, as well as the shirt prior to the meeting, which had been revealed for a few months through the account of Elisabeth schendel, director of Protagonist Soccer.
The new kit of The Stars and Stripes presents a daring design trying a camouflage with the colors red and navy blue, similar to the third of the Manchester United, with the Nike ‘Futura’ logo on the right side and the Team USA logo on the left, while the shorts are also navy blue and the socks are striped.
This new jersey features the new knit pattern that first appeared in the training range of the Barcelona 2021, developed with the needs of athletes, presenting a subtle fabric effect that pays attention to the most important performance areas allowing greater elasticity and breathability.
On the other hand, the shirt prior to the meeting is white with an abstract geometric print on the entire surface, added to a blue collar, as well as a blue line on the left side of the sleeve, giving an elegant design, also in the center we can see the Volkswagen logo.
It is expected that the new clothing will go on sale soon and that it will be used for both the men’s and women’s combined.
