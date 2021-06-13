⚠ ???? ???????? – Official Pictures Leaked: Nike USA 2021 Away Kit: https://t.co/hiOi2gVKta – Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 13, 2021

It is expected that the new clothing will go on sale soon and that it will be used for both the men’s and women’s combined.

Working for that third DUB on the trot. Let’s get it guys! ??#USAvCRC pic.twitter.com/hlPXKCSPnV – US Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 9, 2021