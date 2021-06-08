ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Rudolph Giuliani has to explain because of spicy tape recordings. Donald Trump’s attorney is said to have influenced Ukraine over Joe Biden.

Munich / New York – Donald Trump is no longer head of government of the USA, and yet the 45th President of the United States is still keeping political events in his country busy.

The focus is currently once again on his lawyer, confidante and supporter: Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani. For weeks, the former mayor of New York has been in the focus of the judiciary – and under suspicion of having done illegal lobbying for Ukrainian customers. The US Federal Police FBI then had the apartment and office of the 77-year-old lawyer examined, including cell phones and computers.

Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani allegedly put pressure on Ukraine over Joe Biden

Donald Trump railed against the investigators at the time: “He loves this country, and they are searching his apartment.” The judiciary and the investigators would measure “with two standards”. “I do not know what you are looking for, I do not know what you are doing,” continued Trump. But apparently the investigators have found something suspicious. The news channel CNN reported recordings of a telephone conversation made in July 2019.

These tape recordings are supposed to prove that Giuliani had put Ukrainian officials under pressure to investigate unfounded allegations against Joe Biden. “Evidence” against Biden should be “unearthed,” says the report on Guiliani’s alleged phone call with Andriy Yermak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. Investigations against the then competitor for the presidency should be initiated. According to the news magazine mirror the conversation lasted about 40 minutes.

Rudolph Giuliani: did Trump attorney stir up unfounded allegations against Joe Biden?

At one point during the phone call, Trump supporter Rudolph Giuliani said, “All we need is for President Zelenskyi to say, ‘I’m going to put an honest investigator in place to dig up the evidence that is already there.” And is there anything else that speaks in favor of participating in 2016? And then this Biden thing has to be followed through to the end. ”The aim was to prove that Ukrainian forces had worked against Trump before the 2016 election. It is an accusation that has never been verified before. Giuliani is said to have declared at the time that possible investigations against Biden would have a positive impact on diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The 78-year-old Biden is now head of government and head of state. And: The top politician from the ranks of the Democratic Party now invited Ukrainian President Zelenskyi to the USA for the summer after he had criticized him for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-June. While all of this is taking place, the pressure on Giuliani, who is loyal to Trump, increases. (pm)