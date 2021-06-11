The team of protagonists is completed by a noble from Rena and a soldier from Dahna.

By Axel García

Tales of Arise, the next installment in the RPG saga of Bandai namco, was also present in the transmission of Summer Game Fest. The new trailer, not only introduced the two remaining protagonists of the team, but a brief glimpse of a hooded character.

The group of heroes was closed in 6 characters, just like in Tales of Berseria.Dohalim comes from Rena, a world that for years has reigned over the planet Dahna. The people of these worlds hate each other by nature, but Dohalim is a rare exception. He is an educated gentleman and has a great appreciation for arts such as music, poetry, and antiques. His weapon of choice is a staff that he uses to attack his opponents from different distances.

For its part, Kisara She is a soldier of Dahna and the defender of the six protagonists. She wears heavy armor and fights with a shield and hammer, making her more effective than her peers in close combat. She and Dohalim travel together, being a couple from opposite worlds that have been at war for more than 300 years.

The video also briefly shows a guy who crosses swords with Alphen, the protagonist of Tales of Arise. The game’s official account described the nameless hooded man with these words: “a mysterious swordsman, wearing black, who surpasses Alphen and company in skills. His eyes seem to be searching for something, and he looks at humans and monsters alike as beings inferior to him “.

Tales of Arise will once again use the classic arts, techniques that allow players to initiate combos in battles. However, real-time fights have received complaints from players since it was decided to abandon the multiplayer section, a mechanic that was present in the franchise for years.

Tales of Arise will arrive next September 10 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC through Steam. Since the game is not related to any title in the franchise, the community will be able to start their journey through the saga Tales Of with this delivery.

