With four trim levels, two engine versions and two transmission versions, the ‘older brother’ of the Tivoli is now available from 19,900 euros. This new model offers a silhouette already known in our market, since it is the evolution of the Tívoli XLV launched in 2016. Now, what we could call the second generation, is updated and equipped with a 163 hp engine, or it can be transformed in GLP – ECO label of the DGT. The combined consumption, according to the WLTP homologation cycle, is set at 7.2 l / 100 km for the manual versions and increases 0.6l / 100 km in the case of equipping the automatic transmission. And it is that within the options available in the range, the new Tivoli Grand can equip a manual transmission or an automatic, both with 6 gear ratios.

The aesthetics of the new Tivoli Grand stands out for the dynamic lines that run through its bodywork and for the perfect integration of the rear, more elongated to achieve better load figures, enough, for example, to transport an adult bicycle without removing the wheels. The front is dominated by a thin and wide grille finished in glossy black that connects the light clusters, providing horizontality to the whole and a greater sensation of body width from the front view. The bumper is flanked by fog lamps that increase expressiveness.

The lateral design is clearly defined by body lines that highlight the wheel arches, both on the front and rear axles. These, in turn, are finished with black moldings to increase the feeling of robustness and emphasize the SUV design of the whole. Additionally, the Tivoli Grand is offered in two-tone paint, with a white or black roof depending on the color chosen for the rest of the bodywork.

For its part, the cabin provides great ride comfort, spaciousness and technology, in which the infotainment screen and the 8 and 10.25-inch digital instrument panel stand out (which maintains the essence of the ‘Blaze cockpit’ design, with graphics reminiscent of fighter jets), respectively.

While it is true that it is a model with a large interior space like the Tivoli from which it derives, the cargo area of ​​the trunk is the one that shines with its own light. With 720 liters of total luggage capacity, the Tivoli Grand ranks as the best in its class in cargo volume. Even taking the measurement of the volume up to the boot lid, the 574 liters with this configuration make it comparable with cargo spaces in the family segment (segment D). With the second row of seats folded down (60/40 folding option), the volume increases to 1,440 liters and the 1,879 mm load length means enough space to transport an adult bike without having to remove the wheels.

The double floor in the trunk helps to store smaller objects so that they do not roll across the entire main surface when the vehicle is in motion. In addition, the floor is divided into two sections and has a function that allows creating a load separator by placing one of the aforementioned sections in a vertical position.

In addition, the SsangYong Tivoli Grand incorporates the latest advancements in brand safety. Starting with passive safety, this new model incorporates up to seven airbags, belts with double pretensioner and load limiter and the aforementioned platform with programmed deformation structures that guarantees maximum protection to occupants in the event of an impact. On the other hand, as is customary for the brand, SsangYong’s Active Safety Program (SASS) is incorporated as standard throughout the range, ensuring the highest levels of safety as standard to protect occupants. For example, the automatic emergency braking system, lane departure warning, or the safety distance alert, among many others.

In addition to the SASS, we can find interesting systems as safety equipment in the Tivoli Grand, such as hill descent control (HDC), hill start aid (HSA) or automatic anti-dazzling system; and of course the Traction Control System (TCS) and Stability Control System (ESP) that includes the Anti-Roll Control Program (ARP).