Who would like to fly into space with the Amazon boss? The auction winner invested a lot of money for this experience on July 20th. Who is the space tourist willing to pay will be announced in the next few weeks.

Jeff Bezos says he has dreamed of going into space since he was a child. A few days ago the Amazon boss announced that his brother Mark would accompany him. After an auction by Bezos space company Blue Origin, it has now been decided who will take part in the company’s first manned voyage. The flight is scheduled for July 20, just two weeks after Bezos is expected to leave Amazon.

For the trip with the space capsule of the rocket system “New Shepard” the latter paid at least 28 million dollars. In the meantime, experts had spoken of high six-digit numbers or a low amount of millions. A total of 7,600 people from 159 countries had registered as bidders.

However, it is not yet public who the auction winner will be willing to pay. According to Blue Origin, however, the identity of the space tourist will be announced soon. However, the amount paid will not pass into the Amazon boss’s private assets. Instead, it goes to the Blue Origin Foundation, which supports young scientists.

Besides the name of the space tourist, it is still unclear who will be the fourth member on board the “New Shepherd”. The company that Bezos founded in 2000 wants to announce this soon as well.