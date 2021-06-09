E.On the other hand, the decision was a formality: on Wednesday evening a Moscow court classified three organizations of the Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalnyj as “extremist”. Employees, donors and sympathizers of the Foundation for the Fight Against Corruption (FBK), another foundation set up to replace this organization overburdened by claims for damages, as well as the Navalnyj regional representatives called “staffs” are now threatened with even more severe persecution. The lawyers announced that they would appeal.

The procedure, which was mapped out from the start, marks a turning point, because political persecution in Russia is taking on a new dimension: Hundreds of thousands of Russians, who have supported the Navalnyjs exclusively with peaceful means against corruption and organizations fighting for participation in elections, become terrorists and Terrorist sympathizers like those of the militia “Islamic State” are on an equal footing. Concrete evidence of the organizations’ “extremism” remains unclear.

“Want to forcefully change power”

The court has now rejected all requests from lawyers from Navalnyj’s structures, including requests to break the secrecy of the proceedings and to question Navalnyj, who has been detained since January. So the trial took place in camera. According to lawyers who spoke out through the messenger service Telegram, the prosecution accused Navalnyj organizations on Wednesday of “wanting to change power by force”. The FBK’s actions have become bigger and bigger, the prosecution carried out and asked: “Should we support extremists and terrorists ?!”

Accordingly, the public prosecutor expressed displeasure with Navalnyj’s unveiling film, published in January, about a palace on the Black Sea associated with Vladimir Putin, which the rulers assigned to a childhood friend of the president under the pressure of tens of millions of YouTube views. According to lawyers, a representative of the Interior Ministry said it was extremist on Wednesday to call people to demonstrations that the authorities would not have allowed.

From the decision it now also follows that Russians who have somehow supported Navalnyj in recent years will practically be deprived of their right to stand. Last Friday, Putin signed the so-called law against the FBK. It forbids people who are connected to the activities of “extremist or terrorist organizations” to stand for election. Founders and heads of such organizations, including their deputies and regional representatives, who worked in the organization in the three years before the relevant court decision became final, should no longer be allowed to participate in any election for five years. Subordinate employees who worked in the organization in the year before the court decision should not be allowed to run for three years.

This bill was introduced into the Duma, the lower house, after the Moscow prosecutor’s office requested that Navalnyi’s organizations be banned as extremist. At the beginning it was only about the ban on running in elections to the Duma, which are due again in September. But for the second reading, the ban was extended to elections at all levels, apparently because it was remembered that Navalnyj’s comrades-in-arms won local elections in the cities of Tomsk and Novosibirsk last September.

One online post is sufficient for exclusion from voting

In order to avoid unpopular participation in elections, the rulers have long denied the founding of parties and invalidate signatures that independent candidates collect in order to be able to run. In addition, Navalnyj’s fellow campaigners who remained in Russia – because many have already fled abroad – see themselves exposed to criminal proceedings. The new law is now dropping the last masks, also in that it violates the non-retroactivity rule by punishing previous support.

An old statement for the FBK or Navalnyjs – which have since been disbanded under the pressure of the persecution – staffs, an online post or a donation should be enough to exclude someone from the election. Part of the increasingly escalating spiral of repression is the fact that dozens of Russians who registered on a website to protest for Navalnyj’s release in the spring lost their jobs after stealing data from the site, the traces of which led to the presidential administration, for example in Moscow Metro.