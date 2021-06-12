W.e wonder if Nissan’s Qashqai was ever an exciting car. In any case, it was a successful one, at times the entire well-being of the Japanese brand on the European market seemed to depend on it. Seen in this way, it is logical that the third generation, which is now on the market, exudes little avant-garde apart from a front that takes getting used to. The new Qashqai also leaves a rock-solid impression, you can’t go wrong with it in front of the row corner house.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The fresh crossover stretches to 4.43 meters. You sit quite high, comfortable at the front, good enough at the back and look at clear instruments in a black environment. The real head-up display is a trump card. Anything you need in everyday life fits in the trunk, at best a lower loading sill would be nice, you don’t want to have every crate of drinks delivered by the message in a bottle.

In terms of engine performance, Nissan has opted for diet. The diesel, which last had a 20 percent share, is no longer in the range. The exhaust technology is too expensive, especially from a global perspective, which Nissan always has in mind. There is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder petrol engine in two power levels with 140 or 158 hp. There are basically six hand-sorted gears on board, the more powerful engine is also available with all-wheel drive and automatic CVT, which is called Xtronic.









We drove the first few kilometers with the more powerful engine that does not tear up trees. The Qashqai, which is gently laid out in all pores, remains consistent here too, the machine runs smoothly, but a little more vigor couldn’t hurt. A technical specialty followed later, which Nissan calls e-Power. There, the combustion engine is solely responsible for generating electricity, while an electric machine takes over the propulsion. Disadvantage: There is no subsidy for this. Anyone who has it and wants it fully electric is waiting for summer 2022 and the Ariya model, which is competing in the same class. The Qashqai is available immediately, it starts with 25,800 euros.