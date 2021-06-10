National Senator Carlos Reutemann presented this Wednesday a “good evolution” in the infectious picture for which he has been hospitalized for ten days in a sanatorium in Santa Fe.

The 79-year-old former Formula 1 driver remains “clinically stable”, according to the latest medical report published by the Santa Fe Sanatorium.

The legislator continues to be admitted to the Intensive care unit. He is “afebrile” and “hemodynamically stable” and without new digestive bleeding.

This Tuesday, the former motorist had a “stable clinical situation” although his prognosis was still “reserved.”

Previously, Reutemann suffered episodes of “upper digestive bleeding”, which led to transfusions, for which his family and friends asked on social networks for blood donors for the Formula 1 runner-up.

Medical history

The senator had been admitted to the Santa Fe medical center on May 6. He was admitted for scheduled studies, but presented an “episode of digestive bleeding” and a “hemodynamic decompensation”.

New medical report of Carlos Reutemann, released this Wednesday, June 9.

He was referred to intensive care and later transferred to the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario, whose director has a close relationship with the former pilot. There they operated on him: they performed a enteroscopy, a procedure used to look inside the small intestine.

Due to the good evolution of his painting, on May 21 he left the sanatorium and continued with the hospitalization at home.

Since June 2, Reutemann remains with a reserved prognosis in intensive care.

A new hospitalization

However, on Sunday the 30th, just over a week later, returned to stay at the hospital. And two days later he was referred to an intensive care room.

Reutemann entered with a painting of anemia and dehydration. Last Friday his state of health presented new complications and his family made public the order of blood givers.



Carlos Reutemann, on the podium at the Nürburgring with Jacques Laffite (left) and Niki Lauda (right).

After the transfusions, he has been stable for 96 hours. Anyway, his daughters are still worried.

Last Monday, Cora Reutemann requested the collaboration of donors of any blood group and factor. He did it on social networks and thanked him in advance for the call on behalf of “Lole”.

Reutemann is a senator and former governor of Santa Fe. He had a prolific racing career, with memorable victories in Formula 1, which led to his being one of the most outstanding athletes of Argentine history.

DS