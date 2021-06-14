It’s been almost 15 years since the previous Maserati GranTurismo appeared on the scene, and more than 1.5 years since he retired, but the wait for his successor is almost over. The new GranTurismo is in the starting blocks and should be presented later in 2021. Now Maserati releases the first images of a camouflaged pre-production model, where we can already discover some details about the model.

Nettuno on board

It is certain that the new Maserati GranTurismo (and the GranCabrio that follows later) will be fully electric. Maserati promises to make its first electric model – the MC20 will also receive an EV version later – and previously shared a teaser of his sound. But in the photos of the camouflaged model we see… exhaust pipes! And in another image we also see paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Maserati GranTurismo is therefore also expected to get the new 3.0 ‘Nettuno’ twin-turbocharged V6 that made its debut in the MC20, perhaps with less power to underline the GT character of the front-engined coupé. The sound of the old 4.7 V8 will be hard to match, but you will also be able to get this new Maserati with an old-fashioned floppy engine.

family face

In any case, the family face of the new Maserati GranTurismo corresponds to that of the MC20, we will probably also see this nose with its narrow headlights on the other new models of the brand, such as the SUV Grecale. We also see a classic two-door coupé, which seems to be slightly more compact than its predecessor, with large windows that provide a lot of overview and light in the interior.