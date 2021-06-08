Last year, months before Xbox Series X | S became a reality, Microsoft held an event talking about some of the games that would be part of the new generation of consoles. One of them was Bright Memory: Infinite, whose initial episode is now available in the console store. Now we have at our disposal new images of Bright Memory: Infinite, which will soon also be shown in a new trailer. This has been announced by the independent developer who is carrying out the creation of this long-awaited action and science fiction video game.
“Hello everybody. I bring you the latest news about Bright Memory: Infinite. All gameplay has been developed and now we enter the dubbing and music phase. A new trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite will be released at GameSpot’s Play For All. Here are the last catches of the game screen ”, FYQD pointed out before specifying that finally this new and mentioned trailer will be revealed on June 16, after suffering a delay the event of the commented medium.
Bright Memory: Infinite shows new gameplay and introduces its villain
The images published in the last hours show exactly what we expect from Bright Memory: Infinite. We talk about gigantic final bosses, melee weapons, firearms and driving. And is that the title of FYQD is an interesting hodgepodge of a multitude of genres and themes that hope to result in an explosive cocktail for the player. Its planned release date remains 2021, but at the moment he has not specified more. Bright Memory: Infinite has been announced as exclusive to Xbox Series X | S in the new generation of consoles, at least for now, so we are above all an incentive for Xbox users.
