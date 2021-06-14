While the national stage for the legislative 2021 It appears relatively even, with a still high level of undecided, and the Buenos Aires fight generally has the Frente de Todos at the top but by a small margin, the Buenos Aires dispute would seem a little clearer and similar to 2019. Clarion accessed a new survey in CABA, where Together for Change prevails by a wide gap and similar to that of the last election.

The study that shows this scenario is of Management & Fit, a consulting firm with a long history in the world of politics and that today is linked, among others, with the governments of Juan Schiaretti in Córdoba and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the City.

In May it made its most recent survey, of 2,200 cases nationwide, and with cuts of 800 cases in the Province and 600 in Buenos Aires City. Clarín advanced days ago the Buenos Aires numbers, which brought a surprise: for the first time the opposition appeared above the ruling party.

Image of leaders and management

From the start, the study unravels image data of leaders and management. And there a good scenario of public opinion with the Buenos Aires government and critical of the national government. Some parameters:

– 60.6% of the porteños surveyed approve of Larreta’s management in the City.

– 64.9% disapprove of Alberto Fernández’s management.

– The head of government has more than 37 points of image differential in favor (60.9% positive and 23.2% negative).

– The President has almost 30 points of image differential against (27.3% positive and 57% negative).

.

Voting intention in CABA.

.

Later, the report enters the electoral chapter. And it starts with the City numbers. To have as a parameter, in the last election for Head of Government, Larreta got about 15 points from Matías Lammens (his rival from the Frente de Todos) in the STEP and stretched it to 20 overall. By exceeding 50% of the votes, the PRO leader did not even need a second round.

Facing the next legislative, M&F I ask: “This year there are elections for Deputies for the City of Buenos Aires; among the following political spaces, which one would you feel closest to voting for?”. The result:

v1.6 Voting intention in City Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 600 cases. On % Tap to explore the data Fountain: Management & Fit

Infographic: Clarion

1 ° Together for Change / Let’s Change / UCR: 48.5%.

2nd Front of All / Kirchnerism: 23%.

3rd Front of the Left and Workers or other left parties: 5.9%.

4th Libertarian Party or other right-wing parties: 4.4%.

5th Federal Consensus / Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 1.8%.

– Another party: 2.3%.

– It has not been defined: 14.1%.

When cuts are made by gender, age and income, Together for Change achieves its best performance among women (48.7%), those over 40 (56.1%) and those with high purchasing power (52.3%).

The Frente de Todos, meanwhile, improves its average among women (29%), those under 40 (30.1%) and those with low purchasing power (29%).

Look also