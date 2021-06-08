Confirmation of the date of elections 2021 and a fight getting harder on Together for Change due to the candidacies, it does not seem to have altered the electoral scenario for the moment. Which is not to say that doubts do not persist, but rather the opposite. According to a new survey what’s up Clarion this Tuesday, with the latest data from voting intention in Nation, Province and City, the stage is open, with a light polarization and a high level of undecided.

The numbers that allow us to draw this panorama – three months before PASO and five months before the general election – are Opinion. It is a pioneering consultancy in online measurements, with very good forecasts in the 2015 and 2017 elections, and that in 2019, like the majority of pollsters, was far behind in its predictions.

The firm conducted a national survey of 1,800 cases between May 14 and 28, and presented the results with a +/- 2.2% margin of error. In that universe were included 703 cases in the province of Buenos Aires and 390 in CABA. From there the electoral cuts for each district were obtained.

The big picture

In summary, Opinion makes starting a score of the main results of your “Citizen Thermometer”. And highlights the following:

– “The positive evaluation of Alberto Fernández’s management stops his fall, and stands at around 42%. However, today there are more Argentines who are dissatisfied with the national government.”

– “The country’s agenda of problems is headed by socioeconomic issues: inflation, poverty and unemployment. Among JxC voters, problems related to corruption and inflation are exacerbated. On the other hand, among the ruling party voters, the focus is on in poverty and unemployment. “

Alberto Fernández, in a chinstrap factory. 46% approve of his management of the pandemic, according to Opinaia.

– “In this sense, the perceptions on the progress and evolution of the economy are not favorable at all, maintaining a negative trend.”

– “There are no significant changes in the image of the main leaders. As in the last measurements, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal are the two best-positioned leaders, with a favorable image balance.”

– “The approval of the discharge of the pandemic stabilizes at around 46%, after the abrupt fall registered last month. Although part of the package of measures taken in relation to the second wave of viruses is accepted, the suspension of the classes continues to generate a strong rejection in public opinion “.



The head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, at a press conference. It is the one with the best image for Opinaia. Photo Emmanuel Fernández.

– “The predisposition to get vaccinated against Covid-19 continues to increase, surpassing last month’s mark. Again, the Sputnik-V vaccine is the one that generates the most confidence.”

– “In this second wave of the pandemic, the allocation of priorities is polarized: the struggle between the economy and health divides society almost equally. In political terms, the voters of the Frente de Todos prioritize health, while the voters of JxC have lean towards the economic “.

The national fight

The electoral chapter of the survey begins with a general question that the consultancy has been asking for a few months and that is also repeated by other firms. “Regardless of who you plan to vote for, How would you like the government of Alberto Fernández to do in the next elections? ”

In the last poll, the 30% responded “I would like the Government to win the elections”; 31%, “I don’t care if I win or lose”; and completed 39%, with “I would like the government to lose the elections”.

Setback for the ruling party, but without reaching an irreversible scenario far from it. In these results, there were almost no variations with respect to the previous measurement, which had given 29% / 29% / 41%.

Then, to delve into the voting intention by space, Opinion states: “This year there will be legislative elections for national deputies and senators, Which of the following political spaces would you vote for?“.

Offers the same options that competed in the presidential 2019. Plus the variant “To none” and the “does not know”. With this result:

1) Together for Change: 25%.

2) In Front of All: 22%.

3) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 8%.

4) Awakening Front: 5%.

5) Left Front: 2%.

6) Front NOS: 2%.

To none: 13%.

Don’t know: 23%.

Regarding the previous measurements, which it has been doing since 2020, a phenomenon repeats itself: there is polarization but attenuated, below 50 points, very far from the almost 90 that they added between Fernández-Fernández and Macri-Pichetto in 2019.

Also an even fight between the main forces has been going on for months, although at the beginning the Frente de Todos prevailed and now it does it Together for Change. Always for minimum gaps, around two or three points, almost coinciding with the margin of error.

The Buenos Aires fight

In the main district of the country, on the other hand, the Frente de Todos always remained at the top; though it does it for a short difference, far from those bulky with which the Fernándezes won the presidential land in Buenos Aires and Axel Kicillof the governorship.

In the last survey, with 703 specific cases in the Province, the order was like this:

1) In Front of All: 27%.

2) Together for Change: 24%.

3) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 5%.

4) Awakening Front: 5%.

5) Left Front: 3%.

6) Front NOS: 2%.

None: 11%.

Don’t know: 22%.

Here there is also an intermediate crack, with many undecided and disbelievers to convince ahead. This large portion of the electorate, for the moment, is not capitalized by those who believe could be an important variant in the Province: non-Kirchnerist Peronism, which after the failed experience of Roberto Lavagna in 2019, now I would try again with Florencio Randazzo, another that threatened more than he made in 2017.

The Buenos Aires fight

CABA is the district where the most difference is seen. Anyway, the gap (in this case in favor of Together for Change) still a bit below the volume of two years ago.

Here, according to the survey of 390n cases, there is also the higher polarization (53 points between JxC and the FdT). And for now it remains with a good number, but without reaching double digits, the liberal space of José Luis Espert and Javier Milei.

1) Together for Change: 35%.

2) In Front of All: 18%.

3) Awakening Front: 7%.

4) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 3%.

5) Left Front: 3%.

6) Front NOS: 2%.

None: 11%.

Don’t know: 22%.

