Alongside the traditional benefits designed to encourage renovations or new births, in the new one Budget Law 2021 a new one has also been added € 1,000 bonus. The measure is for everyone, without the minimum ISEE requirement. This is the water bonus, this is the name of the benefit, also labeled as bonus bathroom, taps or water.

It is a subsidy for an amount equal to 1,000 euros recognized to all natural persons resident in Italy who request it to finance the implementation of particular interventions aimed at favoring the saving of water resources. that replace existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual ceramic sanitary units with new reduced-drain appliances including taps, shower heads and shower columns with new limited-water flow appliances.

More specifically, the subsidy is up to those who see the need to replace the pre-existing ceramic sanitary ware with the more recent ones. That is to say that they have a reduced discharge flow rate, not exceeding 6 liters of water per minute, in order to limit the excessive use of the water resource. The same flow rate is required for the water flow control devices, also included in the bonus.

The water bonus 2021 it is also recognized for interventions involving the supply and installation of kitchen or bathroom taps, mixers, shower heads and columns, with a flow rate equal to or less than 9 liters of water per minute.

New water bonus, is it already possible to apply?

Is it already possible to apply? Unfortunately the answer is no. Because if it is true that the water bonus was included in the Budget Law with an allocation of well 20 million euros, what is missing are the implementing decrees to ensure that the measure becomes operational in all respects. According to rumors, however, it seems that the government is working to definitively close the issue and allow families to use this delicious opportunity as soon as possible. It is hoped that the water emergency in Italy and in the world must be addressed in a timely manner.