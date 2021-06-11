Arcane will bring the stories of the LoL champions to Netflix next fall.

A little over a month ago it was learned that it will be next fall when Arcane, the animated series inspired by League of Legends that will come to Netflix. Today within the framework of Geeked week Netflix, we were offered new details of this production, as well as a clip which makes it clear to us the style and tone that the series will have.

Arcane is our love letter to you, our fans.Alex Yee, co-creator of Arcane – League of LegendsAccompanying this advance, a development journal in which Christian linke Y Alex Yee Arcane’s creative team detail what we can expect. “Arcane is our love letter to you, our fans, who over the years have helped us make League of Legends what it is today,” Yee commented, adding that they have sought to make one with the series. very faithful representation of the champions community favorites.

The series will be set in Piltover Y Zaun, it has been said that explore the lives of various champions who live there, including Jinx and Vi, who starred in the clip that was shown today. Not only will it try to offer origin stories of the LoL champions, it will also try to show what their lives would be like in the present. Referring to Jinx and Vi, the creatives behind the series assure that they will show the turbulent relationship of these sisters and they will seek to represent on screen all the elements that have made these characters so beloved over the years.

Another interesting detail that was highlighted is that for this series we have been working in collaboration with the French study Fortiche, which was commissioned to create many of the League of Legends videos, including Get Jinxed, Rise Y Pop / Stars.

