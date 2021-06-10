Coronavirus mutations, such as the Delta variant, continue to spread. For the expert Dr. Woodpecker knows that a mutation will come and vaccination will have no effect.

Cologne – The digital corona vaccination pass is to celebrate its premiere in Germany on Thursday. The doctor and medical journalist Dr. Christoph Specht made a statement on Wednesday ntv positive regarding the digital vaccination certificate. It is important and, above all, contemporary, said Specht. Otherwise, you would always have to carry your paper vaccination card with you without it. Nevertheless, the digital vaccination certificate is initially based on analog. After all, you have to go to the pharmacy or doctor with the yellow booklet or other proof of vaccination to have the proof digitized there.

Expert gives Corona outlook: “The pandemic is not over”

The corona numbers are currently falling and there are massive easing of the corona measures. That gives hope for an end to the corona pandemic. For Specht, however, it is clear that “the pandemic is definitely not over.” For him, there is no question that the number of infections will go up again in autumn. As in the previous summer, they are currently in a phase with less severe disease progression, so Specht opposite ntv. Especially since the vaccinations are now being added, “this autumn will be so extremely exciting”.

“If we make the mistake, and I’m afraid we will make it, that we will only look at the number of infections again in autumn, then we will have the same problem,” the doctor shares his concerns with ntv-Interview. Then, in his opinion, there would be calls for lockdowns again. “I think that’s completely wrong.” For Specht it would be right to look in autumn: “Who is sick? How high is the disease burden? ”This could help to find out how well the vaccination against Covid-19 prevents severe courses.

Corona mutation, in which the vaccination has no effect, will come

“At some point there will be a variant where the vaccinations that we have now no longer work,” explains Specht when asked how great the risk is that mutations will develop against which the vaccinations will not help. However, there is currently no need to worry about it, because all vaccines approved in the EU are effective. Although they are not 100 percent effective as against the “original virus”, they are effective enough to prevent severe courses of the infection. “That’s what it’s essentially about,” explains the doctor.

Until there is a variant of the coronavirus that is no longer covered by the vaccination, “it will probably take a while,” explains the medical journalist. But if this happens, there will already be adapted vaccines for the new variants. “So that’s why it doesn’t scare me so much.” (jsch)