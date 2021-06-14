Kyrie knocked out with sprained ankle, Beard still knocked out Brooklyn series now depends on Durant

And now the Nets are in trouble. Kyrie Irving will not play Game 5 against Milwaukee. It was the most predictable verdict after seeing the Nets star crash to the ground on the Bucks parquet on Sunday, it was made official by the MRI the player underwent when the team returned to Brooklyn: sprained right ankle, gravity still to be clarified . Considering that James Harden is still knocked out and Steve Nash continues to have no idea when he will be able to count on Barba again, for the Nets things are getting worrying in view of Game-5, scheduled at 2:30 on the Italian night between Tuesday. is Wednesday.

to adapt – In Brooklyn, the watchword is to adapt: ​​“We did it all year,” Nash points out, who prefers not to expose Kyrie to get back on his feet by the end of this conference semifinal against the Bucks. “It is hard to lose great players – continues the coach – but we have already experienced it and we continued to win despite everything that happened to us. We believe we can win regardless of who plays. Obviously we cannot start from scratch, because we are in the playoffs and we cannot improvise. We need to find a way to manage the team in the best possible way, to put everyone in a position to be able to perform at their best. We have already been there, we must continue to do what we have done up to this point of the season ”.

durant – And so in race-5 Kevin Durant will find himself alone, the only star of the Nets available to Nash. “I’m ready to do whatever it takes – assures KD, who finished game-4 with 28 points but never managed to bite -: more playmaking, more shots, more defense. But we still have to play our way, put energy, determination. We had not planned these injuries, but we are professionals and we have to adapt. This is always basketball, even if we talk for hours and think about it for days in the end we always have to go out and play, trying to make the right play, the one that is best for the team. By now we know each other, we know who can give us what, how our team can change depending on who is on the court. We are in the playoffs, we must adapt ”. Nash warns though: The Nets cannot expect Durant alone to resolve the situation. “We obviously want KD to have a big impact on the match, but we know we can only win if we play as a team. We will inevitably have a different situation than usual, we will have to adapt but we have to find a way to put everyone at ease ”.

how brooklyn changes – Now Nash has to figure out how to change the Nets. Probable a similar solution to that seen in the second half of race-4, with Mike James and Jeff Green in the quintet with Durant, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin, kept out in the second half of race-4 not for poor performance (“Blake had a important impact in this series, but I wanted to try to play faster and I kept it out ”Nash said). Certainly the Nets return to the Barclays Center in a completely different situation from that of a week ago: after Game-2 they had put the Bucks on the ropes and had series inertia on their side, now they have lost two games adding another phenomenon to ‘Infirmary. “It no longer matters what happened, but how we will react – warns Nash -. We didn’t play well in Milwaukee, but in the playoffs the ups and downs are part of the game, as are the problems. It counts how you answer, how you react. Now we are at home, with the chance to move forward in the series: we must find a way to respond positively and play our best game of the series ”.

June 14, 2021 (change June 15, 2021 | 00:15)

