During the Netflix Geeked Week, the studio responsible for The Cuphead Show, the animated series based on the 2017 video game shared a new clip. At the beginning, it showed Wayne brady, the voice actor who will give life to King dice and finally, to the character on stage:

In this short clip we learned a little more about the setting, characters and the role that the villain will have King dice on The Cuphead Show. And, it seems that there will be more to lore and history that we had not seen in the video game of 2017.

What did they show on The Cuphead Show?

In the trailer of The Cuphead Show, we confirm that Wayne brady will give voice to King dice and will have its own show. In the teaser, we saw the character sing and present Roll the Dice, a contest in which you randomly pick someone from your audience to enter.

Also The Cuphead Show they showed Porkrind sleeping in his tent, just as we could see him in the video game. In turn, we saw several references to animation at the beginning of the 20th century, such as Oswald (familiar acquaintance of Mickey Mouse), to Michigan J. Frog (the famous singing frog of Looney tunes) or the saxophone seen in the short Silly Symphonies.

Even though we don’t have a release date for The Cuphead Show Still, we are looking forward to seeing more teasers soon. In the meantime, we recommend you read:



