Lance Reddick from Horizon Zero Dawn will play Albert Wesker in the live action series.

The convergence between video games and television series is growing more and more. So Netflix, one of the digital entertainment platforms that has taken advantage of this phenomenon the most, celebrated today Netflix Geeked, an event dedicated almost entirely to its video game shows, including 2 productions based on Resident Evil, one of animation and another of real action. Well, it was precisely about the latter that today we received new information, in the form of a cast photograph.

“We have been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of Resident Evil: Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Núñez,” Netflix posted on his official account of Twitter this Friday night.

Of course the first recognizable face is that of Lance Reddick, who played Sylens in Horizon: Zero Dawn and will now be the iconic Albert Wesker. “I’m really excited to finally be able to announce this,” Reddick said on his Twitter account. For Mexico, Paola Núñez is also recognizable, since she began her acting career in national soap operas, to later jump to Hollywood, where her most recent project was the movie Bad Boys For Life. The rest of the cast is made up of Ella Balinska from Charlie’s Angels; Tamara Smart of Artemis Fowl; Siena Agudong from Fast and Furious 9; and Adeline Rudolph from The Hidden World of Sabrina.

This series was known for the first time in 2019 with filming announced in South Africa, but like many projects, this one fell into a dramatic pothole, a product of the health crisis, which has clearly been overcome. The series will take us 3 decades after the discovery of the T-Virus, where an outbreak uncovers Umbrella’s darkest secrets. The latest reports indicate that the series will be run by Constantin Film.

And the animated series?

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (whose video you can find above) will debut on July 8 and reunite Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as they solve a mystery that connects the White House with a strange drawing made by a young girl. As part of Netflix Geeked, the first 3 minutes of the show were revealed.

More about: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Netflix.