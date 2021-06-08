Spike Spiegel and his companions made it to live action. After the project was announced by Netflix, we finally have the first preview of the cast of the Cowboy Bebop series that is preparing for streaming.

This advance was seen in the framework of Netflix Geeked, an event where the online service will present more than one surprise for its followers.

What is Cowboy Bebop about?

The story follows Spike and his team as they travel through the frontiers of space working as a bounty hunter and meeting colorful intergalactic characters along the way. Spiegel’s nemesis, Vicious, awaits him in the universe to execute his final confrontation.

Cowboy Bebop live action cast presentation

Who is who in the live action Cowboy Bebop?

John Cho is Spike

Mustafa Shakir as Jet

Alex Hassel brings Vicious to life

Daniella Pineda as Faye

Elena Satine as Julia

Geoff Stults as Chalmers, Jet’s ex-partner

Mason Alexander Park as Gren, Ana’s right-hand man

Tamara Tunie as Ana, the owner of the Martian club

Truong as Shin, one of Vicious’s twin henchmen

Rachel House as Mao, kingpin of the White Tigers

Hoa Xuande as Lin, another of Vicious’ twin henchmen.

Yoko Kanno’s entry into Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

In the video shared by Netflix we are not only shown John Cho (Spike), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) characterized and dancing to the rhythm of the iconic anime theme song, but also a great surprise: the entrance to the project of Yoko Kanno, famous composer behind the animated show of 1998.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Release Date

With streaming keeping this information under seven keys, it has been anticipated, in the promotional video, that the live action will be available in the last quarter of 2021.