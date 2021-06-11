Netflix’s animated adaptation of legendary video game series Castlevania is now at the end of its acclaimed four-season run, and fans have been wondering what comes next. Today brings answer: more Castlevania, but different.

Castlevania’s future on Netflix was left in doubt when the streaming service opted to wind up the series in its current guise after showrunner Warren Ellis departed from the show following allegations of sexual misconduct. However, subsequent rumors suggested a spin-off was in the works, and Netflix has now made that official.

With Castlevania’s current run now concluded, Netflix is ​​working on a brand-new series that will take Richter Belmont (son of original series leads Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belndaes) and Maria Renard – both familiar characters to game fans – to 1792 France for an adventure that unfolds against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

A bit of series announcement art, courtesy of Netflix.

Clive Bradley is confirmed as the writer and showrunner for the currently unnamed new series, with Sam and Adam Deats on directorial duties. Powerhouse Animation, which worked on the original animated Castlevania series, will return for this follow-up.

Castlevania Season 4 – Official Trailer.

There’s no hint of a release window for Castlevania’s new Netflix spin-off at present, but the streaming service will doubtless have more to share in due course.