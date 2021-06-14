After the success of the first season, Netflix publishes the first teaser of the long-awaited second part of The Witcher. Not only that, but he also announced a surprise in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED.

During the last day of the event Geekend, Netflix showed the first teaser of the second season of The Witcher where it is resumed Ciri, played by the actress Freya Allan, and leaves a cryptic message for fans to reveal.

Meantime, Netflix announced that the first will be held on 9 July WitcherCon, an event that will unite the world of The Witcher video games and the TV series, set up in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED, the famous Polish video game franchise. The event will be held on Netflix’s Twitch and Youtube channels at 7.00pm July 9 and there will be a second stream on Saturday 10 July at 3.00 on the same channels.

The Witcher 2: release date and previews

Although Netflix announced in late April that The Witcher 2 debut would take place between, an official date has not yet been released, which is assumed to be announced during the July 9 event.

The second season focuses on the novel “The blood of the Elves”And will restart from the final episode of the first season, during which the witcher Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri meet almost by chance, while not far away the battle between the brotherhood and Nilfgaard. Meantime, Yennefer release the chaos which until then has managed to control to stop the advance of the enemies.

In the past, Netflix has released the general plot of the new chapter:

“Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. While the kings, elves, humans and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside. “

Additionally, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has announced via Twitter that in The Witcher 2 will be devoted a lot of space to Cahir is Fringilla and it will be discovered why Nilfgaard is important to them.

Plot, cast and characters

The TV series is based on the novel saga of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski and tells of the crossed destinies of three people, in the lands of Continent, where humans, elves, dwarves and other magical species live who must fight against gods monsters that threaten them. To face the latter are the witcher, mutant warriors capable of killing them. Geralt of Rivia is a mutant witcher who can defeat invading monsters with his powers.

In the second season the three protagonists have been confirmed: Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen will interpret Ciri is Anya Chalotra will take on the role of Yennefer.

In addition to the other actors from the first season who have been confirmed, we will see some new entries, including Carmel Laniado (Dolittle), in the role of Violet, is Kristofer Hivju (game of Thrones), who will interpret Nigel.