With the Netflix Geeked event, the platform gives us the appetizer until the film is released in July.

We are busy with the E3 and the Summer Game Fest, but we do not forget parallel events that are also important and related to video games. It is the case of Netflix Geeked, which promised previews of productions based on titles that are familiar to us in interactive entertainment. And the on-demand television platform has given us a small gift in the form of a preview with the first minutes of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

The animated series based on the Capcom saga, which in Spanish will have the name Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, shows a action packed intro sequence, with helicopters flying over a war zone, many shots, explosions and the presence of an illustrious person from the survival horror saga. It’s only three minutes, but they leave you wanting more. And that’s very good.

Resident Evil animated film opens July 8In addition, the short scene, which is subtitled in Spanish, lets us see details such as the quality of the animation, which promises to be at the height of the great productions of this type. Set in 2006 (two years after the fourth game), this story will reunite the survivors of the second installment, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, while solving a mystery that connects the White House with a strange drawing made by a young woman.

The final result will not take long to see, since the release date of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is next. July 8. You can spend some time taking a look at our Resident Evil 8 review.

