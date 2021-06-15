Guillermo del Toro returns to animated productions with the next release of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, tape that has just released its official trailer. The video of just over two minutes begins with a group of children playing soccer. However, a dark force floods the environment with a bad omen.

“A war between humanity and magic”, a voice is heard saying at the beginning of the clip, in which it is mentioned that this impressive adventure full of magical beings and new creatures will come to the catalog of Netflix next July 21.

The film is set in the world created by del Toro in his epic Tales Of Arcadia trilogy. Given this, the magazine GQ Mexico shared some statements that the renowned filmmaker offered to Looper. “The Trollhunters team made a commitment, about a decade ago, to try push the limits of 3D CGI animation made for television”.

“We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnected mythology and characters that we always hope would culminate in a massive reunion of ‘all the stars.’ DreamWorks Animation and Netflix shared the ambitious notion of making all three entertaining series and then ending with a larger, epic-sized feature film.”He added.

As for the cast of voice actors, Deadline confirms that the cast consists of Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, among others.

Official images of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Trollhunters: rise of the titans. Photo: DreamWorks Animation

Official synopsis

According to the details of the streaming giant, the story goes that Arcadia may seem like a normal place, but it is between magical and mystical lines that place it in the middle of many battles between supernatural creatures such as trolls, aliens and sorcerers.

Faced with this, the heroes of the successful series Trollhunters, The 3 Below and Wizards unite in their most epic adventure yet, in which they must face the Arcane Order for control of magic.