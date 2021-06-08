During the first day of Netflix’s Weeked Week, the company has revealed different announcements for his upcoming productions. An example of this is the renewal for a second season of its Shadow and bone series, with which it hopes to repeat the formula and reposition it as one of the most successful in recent months.

On the other hand, we have The Last Mercenary, an action thriller starring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme, whose Official trailer was released by the streaming giant, through his official YouTube account.

“A mysterious secret agent denounced by his Government must return to France when an international terrorist organization incriminates his son”, is the premise under which the feature film is presented, which -by the way- is part of the original titles of the platform .

As detailed by the specialized portal IMDB, The film is directed by David Charhon and takes place on a script written by Charhon himself, together with Ismael Sy Savane.

Likewise, it is announced that the cast is formed -in addition to Van Damme- by Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Michel Crémadès, among others.

When is The Last Mercenary released?

As indicated in the official trailer, The Last Mercenary will hit Netflix screens on July 30.

Recent career of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the cinema

While the 60-year-old actor became an action movie star throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s, his figure on the big screen remains intact to this day. In fact, he has recently participated in We die young, a film in which he starred in the role of Daniel – a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.

As for your projects on the way, Van Damme will be part of Minions: the rise of Gru, where he will lend his voice to the character Jean Clawed.