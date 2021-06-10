Bringing comics into action is an idea that has paid off for a long time. We have clear examples of success with Marvel and The Avengers, whose cinematic universe has been extended through Disney Plus. The ‘House of the mouse’ itself has relaunched its iconic characters through films such as Mary Poppins or Cruella. The list is long and continues to grow over the years.

For their part, DC comics have also seen their representation in live-action, as Wonder Woman Y The Justice League, to name a few of them. In that sense, The sandman was recently announced as the next project in the portfolio that will see the light in a version with real actors.

Now, a few updates later, Netflix has released the first look. The almost two-minute video is headed by Neil Gaiman, creator of the original comic and executive producer of the series, who brings us closer to the conceptualization process of his graphic work.

“The art department, art decorators and production designers are magicians. They are absolute wizards and seeing what they have conjured here is like walking into your own dream. This Sandman is made for people who love Sandman by people who love Sandman. I can’t wait for people to see this, ”he explains.

What is the sandman about?

Although there is no official announcement about what this long-awaited adaptation will be about, it has transpired that the title is conceived as a series based on the first two parts of the original saga: Preludes and Nocturns, and The Dollhouse.

What actors will be part of The sandman?

For now, it is known that the series will feature the performances of Tom Sturridge (Dream), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer, king of the underworld), Viviene Acheampong (Lucienne), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Snjeey Bhaskar (Cain) and Asim Chaudhry (Abel).