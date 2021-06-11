The first will be inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, while the second remains a mystery.

There is no quiet afternoon in a pre-E3 week, and Netflix has just announced several video game-related bombings as part of its ‘Geeked Week’. On the one hand, we have the first image of the Splinter Cell animated series, which is in production. with the creator of John Wick commanding. And, on the other hand, we get totally unexpected news. What share Variety, Netflix announces a new animation series Inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Ubisoft’s 80s shooter DLC. And, not happy with it, the company has commissioned a second Far Cry anime, aimed at an adult audience.

About Splinter Cell, the first image of this animated series it reaches us one year after its original announcement. And do not expect much from her: it is simply an art with the design of Sam Fisher and the logo of the series, all of it as dimly lit as the stages of its games. As we said before, the project Directed by Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick saga. And a few months ago we learned that the first season of the series will consist of 8 episodes of half an hour, although his team wants to expand it to 16 episodes.

We went from espionage to revolutions with the Far Cry saga. First, Netflix has approved the creation of ‘Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix‘. This is a 6-episode original anime with alternate versions of the characters from FC3 Blood Dragon, which promises a ton of references and tributes to the action movies of the eighties. Second, Netflix has confirmed the development of a second Far Cry animated series “completely new”, with the help of Ubisoft, of which no further details transcend.

Given that Far Cry 6 features a figure of the stature of Giancarlo Esposito, it would be strange if the two companies they will miss the opportunity to flirt with the actor to this production. But, at this time, there are no details about this second anime. We will be aware of these projects, but, for now, we invite you to review the advance of Far Cry 6 on our website so that you know everything that the next installment of the saga offers.

More about: Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Ubisoft, Netflix, Anime and TV Series and video games.