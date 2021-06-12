Geeked week It is the special Netflix event that show previews and news about the productions most anticipated by subscribers. The convention that began on June 7 has featured a new scene from The Cuphead Show!, animated series based on the video game of the same name.

The story will focus on the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, two brothers who sell their soul to The Devil, after losing a bet in a casino. Thus, to recover them they must face and defeat the rest of the devil’s debtors.

In the preview you can see King Dice, the henchman of The Devil , which will feature the voice of Wayen Brady. The rest of the cast will be made up of Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show! – advancement

The animated series will be directed by Cosmo Segurson, while the production and art direction will be in charge of Dave Wasson and Andrea Fernández, respectively.

Wasson took advantage of the 2020 Annecy Animation Festival to talk about the show: “The intellectual property of the game is incredible and it established some relationships; but we have taken him to another place that is really that of the two brothers. They really talk and interact with people and they don’t just shoot people, we promise! ”Wasson said at the time.

Fernández stated that it was based on the short film Music Land, created by Disney in 1935, in Popeye and in the Superman shorts from Fleischer Studios.

“Everything, not just the paintings, but the color palette, the effects, the way of handling the props, the line work, everything is looked at from the perspective of: could they have done this in the 30s? Could they have achieved this? If it seems to us that it is too modern or that it is not possible that they have done it, then we go back and re-evaluate it ”, expressed the creative.