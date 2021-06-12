During the last few days, Netflix has offered different updates regarding its content. In that sense, we have recent news such as the renewal of Shadow and bone for a second season, the new preview of The Cuphead show, the launch of the official trailer for Masters of the universe: revelation with He-Man, among others.

However, these projects would not be the only ones that will be part of the platform. Through his official Twitter account, Netflix Geeked revealed the official cast for their new live-action adaptation of Resident Evil. “I was dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City”Reads the aforementioned post.

The cast will consist of Lance Reddick (Charon in John Wick), Ella Balinska (Jane Kano in Charlie’s Angels), Tamara smart (Kelly Ferguson in A babysitter’s guide to Monster gunting), Siena Agudong (Reina Carvajal on Upside-down Magic), Adeline rudolph (Agatha in The chilling adventures of Sabrina) and Mexican actress Paola Nuñez (Rita in Bad boys for life).

Paola Nuñez will be part of the cast of Resident evil, the new Netflix live-action series. Photo: Twitter / @ NetflixGeeked

As shared by Netflix, the plot of Resident evil will consist of two timelines. The first brings us closer to 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker after moving to Raccoon City, while the second timeline jumps to a decade in the future where there are only 15 million people left on Earth.

On the other hand, specialized media have confirmed that Bronwen Hughes will be in charge of directing the first two episodes of the series, who -by the way- is recognized for having been part of successful productions such as The walking dead, Breaking bad, The good doctor, among other. Likewise, Andrew Dabb – widely recognized for his work on Supernatural – will be the showrunner and screenwriter of the title.

Who is Paola Nuñez?

Born in Baja California, Mexico, the 43-year-old actress rose to international fame for her role as Bárbara ‘Barbie’ Bazterrica in Pasiones prohibidas. However, it also has outstanding appearances in other soap operas such as Las Juanas, Pasión morena, Destino, While there is life, Queen of hearts, among others. She was also a recurring character in La reina del sur 2, where she played Manuela Cortés.