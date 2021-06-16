Not long ago Jennifer Lopez added a new achievement to her career, as the interpreter of On the floor signed an exclusive multi-year contract with Netflix. Now, as a result of the aforementioned agreement, Deadline has confirmed that López will star in Atlas, a new sci-fi thriller that will be released as an original title from the streaming company.

According to the aforementioned medium, the project manager will be Brad Peyton, known for his work on San Andreas and Rampage, both starring Dwayne johnson. Also, it is known that Aron Eli Coleite is in the process of writing the last draft of the libretto, which, by the way, is based on the original script by Leo Sardarian.

In addition, it has emerged that Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will be the producers, through Safehouse Pictures, along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will join López to be behind the production through Nuyorican Productions.

“Getting the chance to direct Jennifer in the lead role in this movie is a dream come trueas I know he will bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity that we have all come to admire from his work. Also, ‘Jeff’ and I are delighted to be working with Scott, Ori and the entire Netflix team again. They have been nothing short of amazing working with them and we are blessed to have the opportunity to make another movie at the service.“Peyton declared to Deadline.

What is Atlas about?

According to the aforementioned medium, the story follows Atlas, a woman who fights to save the planet in a future in which an artificial intelligence has determined that the only way to end the war is to end humanity. To overcome this rogue AI, Atlas must work with what he fears the most: another AI.