Netflix has announced that they will be putting out a spin-off of their popular animated series of ‘Castlevania‘. This new series will follow the adventures of Richter belmont, son of the protagonists Trevor belmont Y Sypha belnades, who will be accompanied by Maria renard.

This is no surprise, since since the first season, the series has been very well received by critics and fans. In fact, it is considered one of the best video game adaptations and we hope that this spin-off maintains its quality.

Will we be close to an adaptation of the best Castlevania?

If you are fans of the video game series, you surely recognized the names of Richter belmont Y Maria renard. These characters are the protagonists of ‘Castlevania: Rondo of Blood‘so probably the production of Netflix be an adaptation of this game.

In continuation of Rondo of Blood, ‘Castlevania: Symphony of the Night‘we see Alucard that joins forces with Maria Renard to find Richter. This excites us a lot because for a large number of people, both Symphony What Rondo They are considered the best games in the series. Will they be able to replicate the success of the games?

Knowing this, we can surely expect a series with at least two seasons and if they follow the history of these games, we are probably facing another success for the platform. One theory that could emerge from this announcement is that more spin-offs could be created that adapt other from eras of ‘Castlevania‘. Do you think this is the case?

The story of Trevor Y Sypha ended in a great fourth season that you can already see on the platform. The details of the new series are still scarce and it may be a while before we have any previews or a release date, but in the meantime you can repeat all 4 seasons of ‘Castlevania‘in which we expect more news.

