Netflix bought the global rights for La Talpa. The popular reality show could return to Italy in streaming with a new edition

La Talpa was one of the TV shows with the greatest potential but perhaps it wasn’t exploited in the right way. The reality show has had five editions, the last one being broadcast a full 13 years. The Mole could soon return not only on TV but also on smartphones and tablets. Netflix would in fact have acquired the global rights of La Talpa. The possibility that a new edition may also arrive in Italy should not be excluded, as the streaming platform has not yet put the original version into programming in our country, as has instead happened in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

La Talpa is a reality show born in 2004 that combines mystery, entertainment and competition on a physical and mental level. Competitors were divided between suspects and suspects. The aim of the game was in fact to find “the mole”, or a saboteur hidden in incongnito. Initially broadcast on Rai 2 with the conduct of Amanda Lear (only for one episode), La Talpa then moved to Italia 1 under the direction of Paola Perego. The last episode obtained a share of 26.52%, equal to 5,365,000 spectators.