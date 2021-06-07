Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Syria qualified for the decisive round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after achieving its seventh consecutive victory in the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, after reaching the 2023 Asian Nations finals, from the last round, by defeating Guam 3-0 in the first group competitions held on Sharjah Club Stadium.

Mardik Mardekian scored for the Syrian team in the 6th and 9th minutes of the match, and Mahmoud Al-Mawas 6 minutes before the end of the match. Clean quad.

Syria coach Nabil Maaloul has included a large number of his substitute players, after he secured qualification for the Asian Cup by winning his previous match against the Maldives 4-0. Syria controlled 75% of the match, compared to 25% for Guam. The danger of the Guam team did not appear in the match due to the difference in experience between the players of the two teams.

Syria’s first goal came from a clear defensive error, as he made a beautiful pass to striker Mardic, who found himself alone against Guam’s goal, and 3 minutes later the same player took advantage of a cross from the left and put it in the net of Dallas Jeffrey, and before the end Al-Mawas succeeded in adding the third goal. The Guam team had lost in its previous round to China by seven clean, to become this team is the “piggy bank” of goals for the teams of the first group.