During his lecture of the E3, Square enix allowed us to see a preview and more details of ‘Babylon’s Fall‘, the new game that will bring us from the hand of Platinum Games, who are recognized for their excellent action games.

From what we could see in the trailer, ‘Babylon’s Fall‘happens in a kind of fantasy world full of knights, castles, monsters and magic. It also gave us a feeling of seeing a kind of ‘Nier Automata‘, another set of Platinum, only in a medieval setting.

What we now know about Babylon’s Fall

In addition to showing us the world and some of the characters that will be part of the narrative of ‘Babylon’s Fall‘. We also got to see some of its gameplay and it promises a lot of the action to which we are accustomed Platinum, who have given us jewels like ‘Vanquish‘,’Bayonetta‘ Y ‘Nier Replicant‘.

In a small conversation offered by the developers, it was reported that ‘Babylon’s Fall‘It can be played alone but it is intended as a cooperative game with fluid combat. Here players will be able to form groups of up to four players to clear dungeons and continue advancing towards an ‘endless objective’.

The ‘endless objective’ part caught our attention because they also added that you can continue to advance to the top while you level up and get new equipment to improve your character. This made us think that maybe ‘Babylon’s Fall‘have elements of roguelike. Our doubts will surely be resolved when its launch approaches.

It was also announced that those who are interested in trying ‘Babylon’s Fall‘, they can register to participate in a closed beta. The beta will be divided into three phases and will be available for Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The bad news is that only residents of United States, Canada Y Brazil, on this side of the world.

They did not give an exact release date, but it will probably arrive sometime in 2022. It will be available for Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

