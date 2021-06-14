NBC correspondent Kir Simmons told the TV channel about a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin without cameras. It is reported by RIA News…

According to Simmons, the Russian leader, after the interview, continued the conversation with him without cameras, “leaning forward, looking into my eyes.” “He convinced me, for example, that, as he believes, the West is financing opposition groups in Moscow,” the journalist said.

Earlier, Putin accused the NBC journalist who interviewed him of gagging and inappropriate behavior contrary to “American values.” The reporter interrupted Putin more than once during the conversation, to which the Russian leader said that it was in the viewer’s interest to let him answer the question in full.

The interview took place on June 11 in the Kremlin. The head of state, in particular, answered questions about the incident with the Ryanair plane in Belarus, fear of opposition and the conditions of detention of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and recognized as an extremist organization) Alexei Navalny is in jail, and also speculated about Russia after his departure from office.