new York The Brooklyn Nets gave the Milwaukee Bucks no chance in the second game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. In the west, the Phoenix Suns won their first game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Brooklyn Nets have again won against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and took the lead 2-0 in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. The team around the two stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored a superior 125: 86 against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s bucks on Monday evening (local time). Durant posted 32 points, Irving contributed 22 points. “We still have a long way to go,” said the towering Durant. “When we play hard together, good things happen.” The third Nets star James Harden was absent after his injury from the opening minute of the first encounter. A team needs four wins to move into the conference finals.

The first duel between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets was much more balanced for a long time. After one point behind at halftime, the Suns turned the game around in front of their own fans in the third quarter and pulled away. In the end there was a 122-105 home win and a 1-0 lead in the semifinals of the Western Conference.

